Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna sandwiches in Fresno

Go
Fresno restaurants
Toast

Fresno restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Banner pic

 

Colorado Grill

46 E. Herndon Avenue, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuna Sandwich$7.00
More about Colorado Grill
Consumer pic

 

Batter Up Pancakes - 8029 N Cedar Ave

8029 N Cedar Ave, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Sandwich$16.99
Our Amazing Albacore Tuna Salad with Tomato, Lettuce, Provolone Cheese & Basil Mayo on Lightly Toasted Whole Wheat –
More about Batter Up Pancakes - 8029 N Cedar Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Fresno

Cake

Avocado Burgers

Tuna Salad

Nachos

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chile Relleno

Clam Chowder

Map

More near Fresno to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Ceres

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hollister

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (869 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston