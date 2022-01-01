Fresno's Diner & Catering
Serving delicious delights home-cooked meal deals just like in your mama's kitchen!
2017 Grand Blvd
Popular Items
Location
2017 Grand Blvd
Saint Louis MO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Small Batch
Come in and enjoy!
Jazz St. Louis
Come in and enjoy!
Barnett on Washington
Come in and enjoy!
Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante
Come in and enjoy!