Go
Toast

Fresno's Diner & Catering

Serving delicious delights home-cooked meal deals just like in your mama's kitchen!

2017 Grand Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken & Waffle$11.75
plate-sized waffle, off the grill, topped with maple syrup, whipped butter served with 4 golden chicken wings, and a crispy hashbrown.
Homestyle$14.50
Our delicious homestyle breakfast comes with 2 eggs/ pancakes, crispy bacon, or a choice of 2 pork/ turkey sausages, and a hashbrown. served with whipped butter and maple syrup.
See full menu

Location

2017 Grand Blvd

Saint Louis MO

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Small Batch

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jazz St. Louis

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Barnett on Washington

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vito's Sicilian Pizzeria & Ristorante

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston