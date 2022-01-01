Frewsburg restaurants you'll love
Frewsburg's top cuisines
Must-try Frewsburg restaurants
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Miller's Coconut Grove
64 Old Fentonville Rd, Frewsburg
Popular items
16 oz. Lip-on Ribeye
$35.99
16+ oz. of USDA Choice Black Angus lip-on ribeye, cut in house, grilled to your liking
Chicken Parmesan
$18.99
Two 5 oz. Italian breaded chicken breasts, fried, with provolone cheese and side of spaghetti, topped with our homemade sauce
Large Onion Rings
$9.99
16 oz. of steak cut onion rings
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Frewsburger Pizza Shop
11 West Main Street, Frewsburg
Popular items
17" Cheese 1 Topping
$28.99
17" Cheese
$13.49
10 Wings
$12.99
The Nickel Restaurant
12045 Bone Run Rd, Frewsburg