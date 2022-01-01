Frewsburg restaurants you'll love

Frewsburg restaurants
  • Frewsburg

Frewsburg's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Steakhouses
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Frewsburg restaurants

Miller's Coconut Grove image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Miller's Coconut Grove

64 Old Fentonville Rd, Frewsburg

Avg 5 (88 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16 oz. Lip-on Ribeye$35.99
16+ oz. of USDA Choice Black Angus lip-on ribeye, cut in house, grilled to your liking
Chicken Parmesan$18.99
Two 5 oz. Italian breaded chicken breasts, fried, with provolone cheese and side of spaghetti, topped with our homemade sauce
Large Onion Rings$9.99
16 oz. of steak cut onion rings
More about Miller's Coconut Grove
Frewsburger Pizza Shop image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Frewsburger Pizza Shop

11 West Main Street, Frewsburg

Avg 4.7 (296 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
17" Cheese 1 Topping$28.99
17" Cheese$13.49
10 Wings$12.99
More about Frewsburger Pizza Shop
The Nickel Restaurant image

 

The Nickel Restaurant

12045 Bone Run Rd, Frewsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about The Nickel Restaurant
