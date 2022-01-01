Frewsburger Pizza Shop
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
11 West Main Street • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
11 West Main Street
Frewsburg NY
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Miller's Coconut Grove
American Style Dining with great food and drinks and a casual atmosphere
Azteca Mexican Diner
Come in and enjoy! We serve authentic Mexican food!
The Chop House On Main
Come in and enjoy!
Labyrinth Press Co. & Brazil Lounge
Scratch-made vegetarian and vegan fare for takeout or dining on our outdoor patio! Espresso & smoothie bar. Craft beer & wine shop. Order online for pickup or stop in and dine with us.