Go
Friaco’s Mexican Restaurant image

Friaco’s Mexican Restaurant

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

6460 College Rd

Lisle, IL 60532

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

6460 College Rd, Lisle IL 60532

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Swine Cellar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lima Fresca

No reviews yet

A Family owned and operated Taco & Tequila Bar with a modern take on traditional Mexican cuisine. We use 100% Fresh Lime Juice in all our Margaritas and Craft Cocktails.

Ike & Oak Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Independently owned local brewpub.

Wheatstack

No reviews yet

ORDER PICK UP, CURBSIDE OR DELIVERY!! THANKS FOR CHOOSING WHEATSTACK!

Friaco’s Mexican Restaurant

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston