Friar Tuck's Restaurant and Bar
Friar Tuck’s on the corner of Pine & Commercial Street in Nevada City’s Historic District has been a festive dining and lounge experience since 1973. Friar Tuck’s features a warm, unique atmosphere with friendly staff, an extensive steak, seafood and fondue menu, award-winning wine list, classic cocktails, and live music nightly.
SEAFOOD • FONDUE • STEAKS
111 N Pine St • $$$
111 N Pine St
Nevada City CA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
