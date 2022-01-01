Go
Friar Tuck's Restaurant and Bar

Friar Tuck’s on the corner of Pine & Commercial Street in Nevada City’s Historic District has been a festive dining and lounge experience since 1973. Friar Tuck’s features a warm, unique atmosphere with friendly staff, an extensive steak, seafood and fondue menu, award-winning wine list, classic cocktails, and live music nightly.

SEAFOOD • FONDUE • STEAKS

111 N Pine St • $$$

Avg 4.3 (631 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Marsala Dinner$27.00
Breast /sautéed w / mushrooms / marsala wine sauce / Served with potatoes / rice / green beans / country cabbage
Cheese Fondue$19.00
Blend of Swiss Gruyere / Emmentaler cheeses melted w / wine / garlic / nutmeg / pepper \t/
sourdough bread cubes / mushrooms / apples / assorted vegetables for dipping
"SPECIAL" Sat Prime Rib (3 cuts available)$32.00
THIS FRI & Sat 4/8-9-ORDER ON Fri 4/8 STARTING @ 8 am- for the 1st 12 on-line orders/\t
12 cuts of our amazing Prime Rib -
Prime Rib slow roasted for 5 hrs / creamed horseradish / classic Yorkshire pudding / $32
Shrimp Pasta$27.00
with mushrooms / spinach & tomatoes / truffle cream sauce / bread
Add Chicken $5
Chicken Piccata Dinner$27.00
Breast / sautéed in white wine / lemon / caper sauce / Served with potatoes / rice / green beans / country cabbage
Basil Martini$10.00
orange vodka / fresh basil lemon juice / served up with float of sparkling wine
NY Steak$33.00
12oz char-broiled seasoned w / herb maitre d' butter Blue Cheese / Served with potatoes / rice / green beans / country cabbage
Caesar Salad full$12.00
Asiago cheese / anchovies / crouton / Caesar dressing / Add Chicken $5 / Add Salmon $12
Tuck Burger$13.00
beef brisket / red onion / lettuce / tomatoe / house sauce / Dijon / served with fries /
$2 ADD: Cheddar-Swiss-American-Blue Cheese
FT Margarita$10.00
Reposado tequila / fresh lime / lemon juice on the rocks
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Takeout

Location

111 N Pine St

Nevada City CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
