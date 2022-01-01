Go
Frida 602

602 Main St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1239 reviews)

Popular Items

Queso$8.00
Guacamole$7.00
Tostones$7.00
Twice-fried green plantains & chimichurri crema
Cauliflower Taco$5.00
Cauliflower, pineapple-chili glaze, avocado crema, pickled red onion, corn nuts & cilantro
Shrimp Taco$5.00
Fried Shrimp, chimichurri & pineapple salsa
Grilled Chicken Taco$5.00
Grilled chicken, verde crema, cobija & mango salsa
Key Lime Pie$6.00
Lime custard, graham cracker crust, whipped cream & lime zest
Bowl
Choice of filling, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, crema, pico de gallo & guacamole
Al Pastor Taco$5.00
Marinated pork, pineapple, pastor sauce, cilantro & onion
Frida Pitcher$32.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

602 Main St

Covington KY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Come in and enjoy!

