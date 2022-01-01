Frida Room
A locally-owned cafe offering an array of modern Mexican & American breakfast and lunch favorites. A preferred weekend brunch spot with staples like chilaquilles, pancakes, and paninis. Come in and enjoy, or order for pick-up with 20% off!
PIZZA
1454 W 18th St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1454 W 18th St
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
MCM Protein Bar
Delicious energetic and nutritional food all made under protein but not limited to protein shakes, overnight oats, acais, energy drinks, donuts, coffee, cheesecakes, and much more!
Slice Factory
Get FREE delivery - First FB Messenger order m.me/theslicefactory
Punch House
Come in and enjoy!
Casa Indigo
Local.Kitchen.Catering