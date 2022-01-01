Frida Room

Go
A locally-owned cafe offering an array of modern Mexican & American breakfast and lunch favorites. A preferred weekend brunch spot with staples like chilaquilles, pancakes, and paninis. Come in and enjoy, or order for pick-up with 20% off!

1454 W 18th St • $$

Avg 4.4 (811 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$14.50
(Bacon or Ham) egg, provolone cheese, pepper, tomato, onions wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Fresh Fruit Plate$11.00
Seasonal fruit platter served with yogurt dip (Strawberry, Pineapple, Banana and Apple)
Chilaquiles Verdes$14.00
Fried tortilla chips bathed in our green tomatillo salsa, topped with Mexican sour cream, queso fresco, red onion and cilantro. Served with homemade refried beans.
Chilaquiles Campechanos$15.00
Fried tortilla chips bathed in a mix of our red chipotle and tomatillo green salsas, topped with Mexican sour cream, queso fresco, red onion and cilantro. Served with homemade refried beans.
Veggie Skillet$14.00
House potatoes, onions, broccoli, bell peppers, tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms and our seasoning, topped with cheddar cheese and eggs any style. Served with your choice of tortillas, toast or pancakes.
HORCHATA$4.00
Order Fries$5.00
Strawberry O.J.$4.00
Fresh Squeezed
Side Chipotle Aioli$1.00
Chivito Sandwich$15.00
Steak, ham, bacon, fried egg, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and our house chipotle aioli
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1454 W 18th St

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
