Go
Toast

Frida West Hartford

Come in and enjoy!

1150 New Britain Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Casa De Frida Margarita$10.00
By law, you must be at least 21 years of age to purchase and consume alcoholic beverages. A food order must be placed in order to select an alcoholic beverage.
Large chips$5.00
Cheese Dip$6.00
8oz salsa$4.00
Fresh Guacamole$10.00
with chips
Quesadilla Chicken$15.00
Flour tortilla, queso, (cheese), pico de gallo and sour cream. (on the side)
Order-Empanadas$10.00
Choice of Chicken, Beef or Cheese
Fajitas Frida
Choice of Steak, Chicken, Vegetable or Shrimp (+$2). With rice, refried beans, or black beans (choose your beans) sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Meal of 4 Tacos$16.00
4 Corn tortilla, filled with your choice of meat One or two meats only, onions and cilantro.
Burrito$15.00
Loaded with rice, refried beans, or Black beans
(Choose your beans) cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream
See full menu

Location

1150 New Britain Ave

West Hartford CT

Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Frank Pepe’s of West Hartford

No reviews yet

Passionate about pizza since 1925!

Epicurean Feast

No reviews yet

Cooperate Food Service Café
It is our goal to maintain a positive and productive environment to service our clientele

DORO Marketplace

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

DORO Marketplace Catering

No reviews yet

DORO Marketplace online catering options.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston