Go
Toast

Frida's Breakfast and Lunch

Come in and enjoy!

BAGELS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

618 Church St • $$

Avg 4.6 (257 reviews)

Popular Items

- MICHIGAN APPLE AND CHEDDAR CHEESE$11.00
Michigan apple sausage and cheddar cheese omelette. Served with Frida's potatoes and your choice of toast.
BREAKFAST BURRITO$11.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with chicken carnitas, layer of scrambled eggs, avocado, cheddar cheese and fresh pico de gallo.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

618 Church St

Evanston IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Farmhouse

No reviews yet

Originating in 2011 with the opening of Farmhouse Tavern in Chicago’s River North neighborhood, Farmheads is a hospitality group with the mission of offering affordable, approachable Midwestern fare based on locally sourced and sustainable ingredients. Since opening our doors to Farmhouse Chicago, operating partners Ferdia Doherty and TJ Callahan have grown that first location into a series of concepts (Farmhouse Evanston, Farm Bar in Lakeview, Farm Bar Edgewater) with a shared vision of utilizing the bounty available within a four state footprint of Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Michigan.
Responsible. Local. Sustainable. Social.

Shang Noodle & Chinese

No reviews yet

Opened in 2017 and immediately became the neighborhood's favorite. Shang Noodle is located at downtown Evanston at 608 Davis St, Evanston IL 60201. Our specialties are house-made noodles, bubble tea, and Chinese shared dishes. Our business hours are 7 days a week 11am to 9pm.

Ridgeville Tavern

No reviews yet

Evanston's neighborhood tavern with high quality tavern fare and drinks.

Next of Kin Restaurant

No reviews yet

Thank you for choosing Next of Kin Restaurant - our full service spot serving Artful American Cuisine. Combining local ingredients & hearth cooking to elevate & reinvent the nostalgic dishes we love, served with a hearty dose of warm, neighborhood hospitality.
Next of Kin Restaurant was designed to delight our Evanston community & meet your dining desires. Enjoy our Chef-designed dishes for dinner & drinks (lunch & weekend brunch reopening soon!) fit for a regular weeknight treat or any special occasion.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston