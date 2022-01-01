Frida's Taqueria
Mexican restaurant
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
5514 Lawrenceville Hwy • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5514 Lawrenceville Hwy
Lilburn GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Taco n Madres
Authentic Mexican food!
Agavero - Parkside
A double decker bus parked right on Lilburn City Park's green space. Fast-casual restaurant. Margarita's. Tacos. Pet friendly. Fun for the whole Fam.
Grand Lekki Cafe
Deluxe Afro-Caribbean restaurant and lounge
Cru - Liburn
Come in and enjoy!