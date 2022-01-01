Go
Plant-based restaurant focusing on scratch-made cuisine and cocktails. Indoor and patio dining.

622 North and South Rd.

Popular Items

Spring Rolls$7.00
Red pepper, bamboo shoots, basil, cabbage, truffle-miso sauce. v/gf (sauce contains soy)
Chickpea Tuna Wrap$12.50
House-made tuna, red pepper, tomato, avocado, pickles, organic spinach, , mustard. Served with slaw or upgrade your side.
The Taco$13.00
Signature sunflower taco meat, cheddar, crimini mushrooms, red onion, scallions, avocado, tomato, romaine, crema, pico. Make it vegan by swapping or omitting the cheese. Vegan version automatically comes with vegan sour cream. Gluten & soy free
Spinach Artichoke Mozzerella Sticks (2)$7.50
Two Spinach-Artichoke Mozzarella sticks, served with marinara. v
Impossible Burger$14.00
Organic arugula, grilled onion, white cheddar, tomato, buffalo mustard. Make it vegan by swapping or omitting cheese. Served with slaw or you can upgrade your side.
The Mediterranean
Romaine, organic spinach, garbanzo beans, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, cucumber, red pepper, cherry tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, vegan feta, sprouted sunflower seeds, creamy lemon dressing. v/gf/sf
Frida Burger$12.00
Award winning house-made burger, tomato, tahini-chipotle slaw. Served with slaw or upgrade your side. Vegan.
Black Bean Burger$12.00
Signature black bean patty, dairy-free cheddar, jalapeño, grilled red pepper, onion, avocado, tomato, organic spinach, vegan cajun aioli. Served with slaw or upgrade your side. Vegan.
Signature Kale Salad
Marinated kale, sprouted sunflower seeds, scallion, tomato, avocado.
(v/gf/of)
Mushroom Reuben$13.00
Our classic Reuben with vegan swiss, crimini mushrooms, sauerkraut, tomato, avocado & dairy free thousand island. (v)
Location

622 North and South Rd.

St. Louis MO

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
