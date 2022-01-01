Go
Fried Egg I'm In Love

Sunny counter service cafe with breakfast sandwiches, burritos, coffee, and mimosas.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Huevo Mutilation$8.00
Toasted sourdough, over-medium fried egg, seared ham, caramelized onions, cheddar, and our aardvark aioli*.
*consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Smells Like Protein Spirit$6.00
Toasted sourdough, over-medium fried egg, cheddar, and your choice: sausage, bacon, ham, turkey sausage, or vegan sausage.
Yolko Ono$8.00
Our signature sandwich. Toasted sourdough, over-medium fried egg, house sausage patty, pesto, and parmesan.
Yolko Zeppelin$10.50
Same base as the Yolko Ono, but with double egg and double sausage.
Hash Bite$2.00
Crispy hash brown patty, served with Magic Spud Sauce*.
Get it as a side, or on your sandwich or burrito!
*consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Side Sauce
Free Range Against the Machine$6.75
Toasted sourdough, over-medium fried egg, avocado, tomato, and havarti cheese.
Egg Zeppelin$10.00
Toasted sourdough, two over-medium fried eggs, two sausage patties, two slices of cheddar, and aardvark aioli*.
*consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
'Rito Suave$11.00
Grilled burrito with two scrambled eggs, your choice protein (sausage, bacon, ham, veggie sausage, or turkey sausage), cheese, avocado, aardvark aioli*, and pico de gallo.
*consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Sriracha Mix-A-Lot$8.50
Toasted sourdough, over-medium fried egg, seared ham, avocado, tomato, havarti cheese, and Sriracha sauce.
Location

3549 SE Hawthorne Blvd.

Portland OR

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
