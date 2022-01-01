Fried Egg I'm In Love at Prost!
Food cart serving breakfast sandwiches with heated and covered patio.
Popular Items
Location
4233 N Mississippi Ave.
Portland OR
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
