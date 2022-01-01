Fried Egg I'm In Love at Prost!

Go
Food cart serving breakfast sandwiches with heated and covered patio.

4233 N Mississippi Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Yolko Ono$8.00
Our signature sandwich. Toasted sourdough, over-medium fried egg, house sausage patty, pesto, and parmesan.
NOTE: our pesto contains dairy and pine nuts, so this item cannot be made diary- or nut-free.
Location

4233 N Mississippi Ave.

Portland OR

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
