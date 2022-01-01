Fried & Loaded - 13 Santa Rosa Street
Open today 11:00 AM - 1:30 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
Location
13 Santa Rosa Street, San Luis Obispo CA 93405
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Central Coast Brewing - Monterey St - 1422 Monterey St Ste B100
No Reviews
1422 Monterey St Ste B100 San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Luis Obispo
Award Winning Paella, Global Cuisine, Local Ingredients
4.2 • 2,030
1023 Chorro Street San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
View restaurant