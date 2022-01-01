Go
Friedman's - Chelsea Market image

Friedman's - Chelsea Market

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

75 9th Avenue

new york city, NY 10011

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Chicken Matzo Ball Soup
Tuna Melt$16.00
Tomato, aged cheddar, toasted rye, vinegar chips.
Friedmans Burger$19.00
All natural angus beef and herb fries.
Cobb Salad$18.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, buttermilk ranch dressing.
Greek Salmon Salad$19.00
Romaine, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onion and oregano vinaigrette.
Herb Fries$8.00
Chicken Swisswich$18.00
Bacon jam, Gruyere, lettuce, avocado aioli on grilled ciabatta with herb fries.
B.L.A.T.$16.00
Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, herb aioli on toasted sourdough with vinegar chips
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0$18.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, hoisin dressing
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Boneless thigh, lettuce, tomato, pickle, sriracha aioli on a brioche bun with herb fries
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

75 9th Avenue, new york city NY 10011

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

LouLou

No reviews yet

Loulou Petit Bistro & Speakeasy is a cozy new French Bistro located on the corner of 19th Street and 8th Avenue in the heart of Chelsea. The gorgeous restaurant, which is open Monday-Sunday, is named after owner Mathias Van Leyden’s adorable rescue dog. The restaurant serves French classics for lunch, brunch and dinner. The lower level speakeasy features an extensive cocktail menu with creative and classic cocktail options and lively atmosphere with music nightly.

Milk Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taim

No reviews yet

Highly acclaimed Tel-Aviv inspired vegetartian/vegan fast casual restaurant serving delicious pitas, salads, platters along with a variety of mezze, fries and smoothies all made from scratch every day.

Cafeteria

No reviews yet

Modern American Comfort Food

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Friedman's - Chelsea Market

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston