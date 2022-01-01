LouLou

No reviews yet

Loulou Petit Bistro & Speakeasy is a cozy new French Bistro located on the corner of 19th Street and 8th Avenue in the heart of Chelsea. The gorgeous restaurant, which is open Monday-Sunday, is named after owner Mathias Van Leyden’s adorable rescue dog. The restaurant serves French classics for lunch, brunch and dinner. The lower level speakeasy features an extensive cocktail menu with creative and classic cocktail options and lively atmosphere with music nightly.

