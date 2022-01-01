Friedmans - Columbia
Come in and enjoy!
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
1187 Amsterdam Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1187 Amsterdam Ave
New York NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Bar314
Come in and enjoy!
Toast Bar & Restaurant
Come in and enjoy! Located on the cusp of Morningside Heights and Washington Heights, our spot has been a part of the neighborhood for nearly 20 years!