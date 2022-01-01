Go
Friedmans - Columbia

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1187 Amsterdam Ave • $$

Avg 4 (75 reviews)

Popular Items

Asian Chicken Salad 2.0$17.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, hoisin dressing
Cobb Salad$18.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, buttermilk ranch dressing.
Isreali Falafel$16.00
Humus, Tahini, Israeli salad, pickles, pita, hand cut fries
Vegetable Potstickers$10.00
Sriracha aioli and ginger-soy dipping sauce.
Greek Salad$14.00
Romaine, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onion and oregano vinaigrette.
Chicken Schnitzel$19.00
House breaded chicken breast, serviced with spring mix salad
Fried Chicken & Cheddar Waffle$23.00
Habanero honey.
Mac N' Cheese$8.00
Chicken Swisswich$16.00
Bacon jam, Gruyere, lettuce, avocado aioli on grilled ciabatta with herb fries.
Dinner Grain Bowl$14.00
Choice of rice or quinoa, bok choy, broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts, edamame, sesame-lime vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Credit Cards
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

1187 Amsterdam Ave

New York NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
