Go
Toast

Friedman's

Come in and enjoy!

450 10th Avenue NY NY

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mac N' Cheese$9.00
Chicken Swisswich$18.00
Bacon jam, Gruyere, lettuce, avocado aioli on grilled ciabatta with herb fries.
Beyond Burger$16.00
Vegan Impossible meat, caramelized onion, sautéed mushrooms, brioche bun.
Grilled Cheese$16.00
Smoked gouda, cheddar, roasted tomato on rustic bread with vinegar chips.
Friedmans Burger$20.00
All natural angus beef and herb fries.
Friedman's Club$18.00
Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, herb aioli on toasted sourdough with vinegar chips.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Boneless thigh, lettuce, tomato, pickle, sriracha aioli on a brioche bun with herb fries
Tuna Melt$16.00
Tomato, aged cheddar, toasted rye, vinegar chips.
B.L.A.T.$16.00
Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, herb aioli on toasted sourdough with vinegar chips
Pastrami on Rye$21.00
Mustard, pickle, vinegar chips
See full menu

Location

450 10th Avenue NY NY

New York NY

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sesamo

No reviews yet

At Sesamo, we focus on a complete experience, Italy meats Asia, to bring you the best of both worlds.

El Coco 2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bar Veloce

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston