Friedmans on Grand

359 Grand Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Vegetable Potstickers$7.00
Sriracha aioli and ginger soy sauce
Chicken Swisswich$14.00
Bacon jam, Gruyere, lettuce, avocado aioli on grilled ciabatta with herb fries.
Rainbow Bowl$11.00
carrots, cucumber, radicchio, bean sprouts over brown rice with cilantro/mint sesame lime dressing
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0$15.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, hoisin dressing
Cobb Salad$15.00
Roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, buttermilk ranch dressing.
Korean BBQ Chicken Wings$12.00
Friedman's famous Korean BBQ style wings!
Tuna Melt$13.00
Tuna salad, aged cheddar, tomato on toasted rye with fries.
Kale Salad$10.00
Kale, roasted red beets, apple, goat cheese, candied walnuts, herb vinaigrette.
Friedmans Burger$15.00
All natural angus beef and herb fries.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
brioche bun, boneless thigh, pickles, spicy honey mustard, fries
Location

359 Grand Street

New York City NY

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Veselka

Since 1954, Veselka has been serving up traditional Ukrainian food in the heart of the East Village. Veselka is, quite simply, an institution.

Market Line

Market Line

The Pickle Guys is a gourmet pickle store on the Lower East Side making pickles the old fashion way.
Shipping Nationwide!
Good Thanks Cafe

Good Food Good Drinks. Good Thanks

