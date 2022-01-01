Go
Toast

Friedman's

Come in and enjoy!

130 West 72nd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Friedmans Burger$19.00
All natural angus beef and herb fries.
Pastrami Reuben$23.00
Sauerkraut, Gruyere and Russian dressing on grilled rye, herb fries
Sesame Salmon Salad$20.00
Kale, grains, pickled beets, pickled carrots, avocado, edamame, sprouts, soy vinaigrette.
Asian Chicken Salad 2.0$18.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, peppers, green beans, peanuts, scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds, cabbage, hoisin dressing
Cobb Salad$19.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, buttermilk ranch dressing.
Dinner Grain Bowl$17.00
Choice of rice or quinoa, bok choy, broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts, edamame, sesame-lime vinaigrette
Chicken Swisswich$17.00
Bacon jam, Gruyere, lettuce, avocado aioli on grilled ciabatta with herb fries.
Greek Chop Salad$15.00
Romaine, feta, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, red onion and oregano vinaigrette.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Boneless thigh, lettuce, tomato, pickle, sriracha aioli on a brioche bun with herb fries
Chicken Matzo Ball Soup
See full menu

Location

130 West 72nd

new york city NY

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

2233 Broadway

No reviews yet

Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

Bin 71

No reviews yet

Bin 71 is a 15 year old, local, comfortable, wine bar watering hole! Where everyone knows your name, literally. A family business, tapas style foods, entrees, homemade pasta, carefully selected artisanal cheeses and cured meats to accompany the extensive wine list and craft beers. Salute!

Maman

No reviews yet

Cafe & Bakery

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston