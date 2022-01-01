Go
Friendly Confines

We are family owned and operated since 2000. Friendly Confines is the ultimate sports restaurant! Serving up delicious affordable food and ice cold drinks daily! We show every game on over 60 TVs and host nightly entertainment making us your favorite neighborhood hang out!

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

451 E Altamonte Dr • $$

Avg 4.4 (436 reviews)

Popular Items

ICED TEA$2.79
GYRO (CHICKEN)$11.99
(12) CLAWS$15.99
RANCH
COBB SALAD$13.99
BREADSTIX 6$7.99
S-LOADED FRIES
LOADED FRIES
(6) CLAWS$7.99
(6) WINGS$11.99
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

451 E Altamonte Dr

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS FL

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
