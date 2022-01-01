The Friendly Toast - Chestnut Hill, MA

Go
199 BOYLSTON ST

Popular Items

French Toast Monster$18.50
Two French toast topped with powdered sugar & whipped butter. Served with two eggs any style, home fries & your choice of breakfast meat.
MYO Omelet$9.00
Make your own custom omelet!
Sausage Side$4.00
2 French Toast$12.50
Egg Sandwich$11.50
Two eggs any style on your choice of any house bread & cheese.
Meg's Burrito$14.50
A flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, American cheese & cheddar stuffed jumbo tater tots. Served with home fries.
Churro Bites$8.50
Crispy fried doughnut pieces tossed in cinnamon & sugar, topped with a creamy cheesecake glaze. Served with our strawberry habanero jam & chocolate ganache.
MYO Scramble$9.00
Make your own custom scramble!
Bacon Side$6.00
Home Fries Side$4.00
Location

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
