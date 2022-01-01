Go
Friendly Confines

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS

3088 Aloma Ave • $

Avg 4.4 (2352 reviews)

Popular Items

CHEESEBURGER$11.99
Burger with your Choice of Cheese served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a Brioche Bun. Served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear!
RANCH
(12) CLAWS$14.99
Served with Ranch OR Bleu Cheese, Carrots and Celery! 1 flavor! Cannot be split without an upcharge!
(6) CLAWS$8.99
Served with Ranch OR Bleu Cheese, Carrots and Celery! !
1 flavor! Cannot be split without an upcharge!
WRAP BUFFALO$11.99
Lettuce, Tomato and Chicken tossed in your wing sauce of choice wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and served with 1 side and a Pickle Spear.
(6) WINGS$11.99
Served with Ranch OR Bleu Cheese, Carrots and Celery! 1 flavor! Cannot be split without an upcharge!
CLAW PLATTER$14.99
7 Claws (Chicken Tenders) tossed in your favorite sauce and served with 2 sides. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese on the side!
RANCH
LOADED FRIES
Waffle Fries smothered and covered in Cheddar Jack Cheese and crispy Bacon Bits. Served with Ranch on the side.
(12) WINGS$21.99
Served with Ranch OR Bleu Cheese, Carrots and Celery! Only One Flavor! Not able to split without an Upcharge!
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

3088 Aloma Ave

Winter Park FL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
