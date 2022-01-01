Go
Friends and Family

Currently available for carry out plant-based comfort food.

1634 Aliceanna St • $$

Avg 4.3 (428 reviews)

Popular Items

Brocc On(V/O) (GF)$13.00
Broccoli, chickpea, shredded carrot,
with a drizzle of basil oil topped with cashew parm. Choose your style with free-range egg scramble OR tofu scramble served over brown rice OR tater tot hash OR greens. Vegan option. Gluten-free.
Sticky Mess (V/O) (GF)$14.00
Veggie bak’n, faux sausage, mixed peppers, onions, extra tot hash tossed in sriracha with plant-cheddar cheeze
Choose your style with free-range egg
scramble OR tofu scramble served over brown rice OR tater tot hash. Vegan option.
Hail to the Colonel (V)$13.90
A heaping serving of mashed potatoes, corn, and sliced Mock Chicken topped with a plant-based gravy and shredded cheddar cheeze
It’s Not Easy Being Green (V) (GF)$13.00
Edamame, broccoli, and asparagus lightly sautéed with garlic accented with sea salt and lemon on a bed of massaged, sautéed kale with vegan Caesar dressing. Vegan. Gluten-free.
Spicy Mock Chicken Biscuits (V)$13.00
Two flaky biscuits and Mock Chicken topped
with spicy maple drizzle and dill pickle slices
accompanied by a side of tots or side salad. Vegan.
What The Cluck? (V)$13.00
Fried mock chicken drizzled with agave dijon bbq
sauce, topped with dill pickles on a potato. Accompanied by a side of tots or side salad. Vegan.
Neato Breakfast Burrito (V/O)$12.00
Egg OR tofu scramble, tater hash, broccoli,
pico de gallo salsa. Vegan option.
Tater Tots Side$5.00
Side of tater tots with our secret plant-based tot sauce on the side
Mock Chicken Nuggets (V)$8.00
Crispy seitan nuggets served with our
vegan agave dijon bbq dipping sauce.
Vegan.
Cool Beans Burrito (V/O)$12.00
Egg OR tofu scramble, seasoned black beans and chickpeas, spinach, brown rice, salsa verde. Vegan option.
Attributes and Amenities

Bike Parking
Delivery
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1634 Aliceanna St

Baltimore MD

Sunday10:00 am - 7:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:59 pm
