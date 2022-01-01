Go
Toast

Friends Bar - Austin

Come in and enjoy!

208 E 6th

No reviews yet

Location

208 E 6th

Austin TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Voodoo Doughnut

No reviews yet

Bring home Voodoo Doughnut, the foodie-culture doughnut shop that conjured unforgettable, picture-worthy classics like the Bacon Maple Bar, The Memphis Mafia, and the Portland Cream.
Voodoo Doughnut locations can create custom doughnut orders, perform wedding ceremonies and lends you that all-around magic you can't get anywhere else.
Most Voodoo Doughnut locations are open 24/7.

Comedor

No reviews yet

Comedor is a modern Mexican restaurant in downtown Austin, Texas designed by architect Tom Kundig and led by chefs Gabe Erales and Philip Speer.

JuiceLand

No reviews yet

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

Ze Crepes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston