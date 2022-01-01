Friendship Cafe
Friendship Cafe and Bakery products are made with friendship, love and care, by our employees who have special needs, under the guidance of professional staff.
Enjoy this knowing that your purchase has helped support the future of these inspirational bakers.
For all custom bakery orders please email orders@fcwi.org 10 days in advance.
8649 N Port Washington Rd
Popular Items
Location
Fox Point WI
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
