Friendship Cafe and Bakery products are made with friendship, love and care, by our employees who have special needs, under the guidance of professional staff.
Enjoy this knowing that your purchase has helped support the future of these inspirational bakers.
For all custom bakery orders please email orders@fcwi.org 10 days in advance.

8649 N Port Washington Rd

Grilled Cheese Sandwich$4.25
Dairy
Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.98
Bagel (Mezonos)$2.50
Cinnamon Bites$2.50
Carmel Cream Latte (Blended)
Breakfast Sandwich$5.50
Scrambled Eggs, Cheese and vegetables on a pretzel roll
Cake Pop$2.35
Crinkle Chocolate Cookie$0.98
Soft Homemade Brownie Cookie
Sprinkle Cookie$0.98
Latte
8649 N Port Washington Rd

Fox Point WI

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
