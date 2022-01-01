Friendswood restaurants you'll love
More about Sweet Paris
SANDWICHES • CREPES
Sweet Paris
700 Baybrook Mall Dr. Suite H105, Friendswood
|Popular items
|*Chicken Carbonara
|$11.25
grilled chicken, mozzarella, bacon, parmesan, & cream sauce
|*S'mores
|$10.25
nutella, torched marshmallows, graham crackers, & semi-sweet chocolate drizzle
|*The Houstonian
|$10.95
mozzarella, bacon, sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, & fresh jalapeños
More about La Escondida Mexican Grill
BURRITOS • TACOS • GRILL • QUESADILLAS • FRENCH FRIES
La Escondida Mexican Grill
400 W Parkwood Ave, Friendswood
|Popular items
|Chile Con Queso
|$8.00
Rich and spicy cheese dip.
|FM - Beef Fajita Pack
|$68.00
Comes with:
Salsa, Black Bean Dip, CCQ, Rice, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Potatoes, Tortillas, Chips
|Bowl Chk Veggie Tortilla Soup
|$11.00
Homemade chicken soup with rice, veggies, tortilla strips, avocado slices and cheese
More about The Bar at Friends Uncorked
GRILL
The Bar at Friends Uncorked
111 S Friendswood Dr, Friendswood
|Popular items
|Comedy Night 6-17-2022 Online Order
|$20.00
|Drag Show 6-30-2021 Online Order
|$20.00
|Drag Show 7-29-2021 Online Order
|$20.00
More about Bistro 313
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bistro 313
313 E Edgewood, Friendswood
|Popular items
|Bergamos Burger
|$18.00
akaushi beef, caramelized onions, bacon, fontina, garlic mayo
|Goat Cheese & Bacon Jam Crostini
|$11.00
four warm crostini, goat cheese, bacon jam
|Tuscan Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
chicken breast, pecans, grapes, celery on a croissant
More about The Rouxpour Baybrook
The Rouxpour Baybrook
700 BAYBROOK MALL, H100, FRIENDSWOOD
|Popular items
|Zydeco Chicken
|$27.00
Cajun fried chicken breast topped with Bayou sauce (creamy Gouda cheese sauce), jalapeños sausage & crawfish tails. Served with garlic mashed potatoes & veggie du jour
|Crab Cakes
|$23.00
Two oven-baked lump crab cakes on a bed of spring mix with remoulade
|Cajun Deviled Eggs
Topped with your choice of blackened shrimp or grilled sausage & drizzled with remoulade
More about Burger Joint
Burger Joint
1350 W Bay Area Blvd, Friendswood
|Popular items
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$7.99
Includes french fries or mac n' cheese & a fountain drink
|Chicken Sandwich
|$6.99
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo. Fried or Grilled.
|Queso Fries
|$4.99
Eat with a fork!
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
700 Baybrook Mall, Friendswood