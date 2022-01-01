Friendswood restaurants you'll love

Friendswood's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Must-try Friendswood restaurants

Sweet Paris image

SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris

700 Baybrook Mall Dr. Suite H105, Friendswood

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
*Chicken Carbonara$11.25
grilled chicken, mozzarella, bacon, parmesan, & cream sauce
*S'mores$10.25
nutella, torched marshmallows, graham crackers, & semi-sweet chocolate drizzle
*The Houstonian$10.95
mozzarella, bacon, sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, & fresh jalapeños
More about Sweet Paris
La Escondida Mexican Grill image

BURRITOS • TACOS • GRILL • QUESADILLAS • FRENCH FRIES

La Escondida Mexican Grill

400 W Parkwood Ave, Friendswood

Avg 4.6 (689 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chile Con Queso$8.00
Rich and spicy cheese dip.
FM - Beef Fajita Pack$68.00
Comes with:
Salsa, Black Bean Dip, CCQ, Rice, Refried Beans, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Potatoes, Tortillas, Chips
Bowl Chk Veggie Tortilla Soup$11.00
Homemade chicken soup with rice, veggies, tortilla strips, avocado slices and cheese
More about La Escondida Mexican Grill
The Bar at Friends Uncorked image

GRILL

The Bar at Friends Uncorked

111 S Friendswood Dr, Friendswood

Avg 4.5 (160 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Comedy Night 6-17-2022 Online Order$20.00
Drag Show 6-30-2021 Online Order$20.00
Drag Show 7-29-2021 Online Order$20.00
More about The Bar at Friends Uncorked
Bistro 313 image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bistro 313

313 E Edgewood, Friendswood

Avg 4.9 (40 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bergamos Burger$18.00
akaushi beef, caramelized onions, bacon, fontina, garlic mayo
Goat Cheese & Bacon Jam Crostini$11.00
four warm crostini, goat cheese, bacon jam
Tuscan Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
chicken breast, pecans, grapes, celery on a croissant
More about Bistro 313
The Rouxpour Baybrook image

 

The Rouxpour Baybrook

700 BAYBROOK MALL, H100, FRIENDSWOOD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Zydeco Chicken$27.00
Cajun fried chicken breast topped with Bayou sauce (creamy Gouda cheese sauce), jalapeños sausage & crawfish tails. Served with garlic mashed potatoes & veggie du jour
Crab Cakes$23.00
Two oven-baked lump crab cakes on a bed of spring mix with remoulade
Cajun Deviled Eggs
Topped with your choice of blackened shrimp or grilled sausage & drizzled with remoulade
More about The Rouxpour Baybrook
Restaurant banner

 

Burger Joint

1350 W Bay Area Blvd, Friendswood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kids Cheeseburger$7.99
Includes french fries or mac n' cheese & a fountain drink
Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo. Fried or Grilled.
Queso Fries$4.99
Eat with a fork!
More about Burger Joint
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop image

 

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

700 Baybrook Mall, Friendswood

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

