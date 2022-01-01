Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Friendswood

Friendswood restaurants
Toast

Friendswood restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • GRILL • QUESADILLAS • FRENCH FRIES

La Escondida Mexican Grill

400 W Parkwood Ave, Friendswood

Avg 4.6 (689 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tres leches cake$7.00
More about La Escondida Mexican Grill
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bistro 313

313 E Edgewood, Friendswood

Avg 4.9 (40 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Benedict$24.00
crab cake topped with a poached egg and meyer lemon hollandaise on an English muffin with smashed fingerling potatoes
Jumbo Lumb Crab Cake$18.00
premium gulf jumbo lump crab, arugula salad, spicy aioli
More about Bistro 313
Item pic

 

The Rouxpour Baybrook

700 BAYBROOK MALL, H100, FRIENDSWOOD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$10.00
Sinful chocolate cake with chunks of cheesecake. Topped with sliced almonds & shaved chocolate
Crab Cakes$23.00
Two oven-baked lump crab cakes on a bed of spring mix with remoulade
More about The Rouxpour Baybrook

