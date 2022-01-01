Chicken tenders in Friendswood
Friendswood restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
700 Baybrook Mall, Friendswood
|Chicken Fingers
|$6.95
Breaded Chicken Fingers with Rice or French Fries
More about La Escondida Mexican Grill
BURRITOS • TACOS • GRILL • QUESADILLAS • FRENCH FRIES
La Escondida Mexican Grill
400 W Parkwood Ave, Friendswood
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$7.99
Served with French fries
More about Bistro 313
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bistro 313
313 E Edgewood, Friendswood
|Crispy Buttermilk Chicken Strips
|$16.00
Crispy homemade chicken strips served with french fries and honey mustard dipping sauce
More about The Rouxpour Baybrook
The Rouxpour Baybrook
700 BAYBROOK MALL, H100, FRIENDSWOOD
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$6.99
Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries