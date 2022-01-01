Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Friendswood

Friendswood restaurants
Friendswood restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

700 Baybrook Mall, Friendswood

No reviews yet
Chicken Fingers$6.95
Breaded Chicken Fingers with Rice or French Fries
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • GRILL • QUESADILLAS • FRENCH FRIES

La Escondida Mexican Grill

400 W Parkwood Ave, Friendswood

Avg 4.6 (689 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Strips$7.99
Served with French fries
More about La Escondida Mexican Grill
Bistro 313 image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bistro 313

313 E Edgewood, Friendswood

Avg 4.9 (40 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Buttermilk Chicken Strips$16.00
Crispy homemade chicken strips served with french fries and honey mustard dipping sauce
More about Bistro 313
Item pic

 

The Rouxpour Baybrook

700 BAYBROOK MALL, H100, FRIENDSWOOD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Strips$6.99
Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries
More about The Rouxpour Baybrook
Item pic

 

Burger Joint

1350 W Bay Area Blvd, Friendswood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.99
Comes with a side of fries and choice of dipping sauce.
More about Burger Joint

