Cookies in Friendswood

Friendswood restaurants
Friendswood restaurants that serve cookies

Buttermilk Sky Pie - Forney

700 Baybrook Mall, Friendswood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cloud Cookies - 2 dozens$15.00
These pecan shortbread cookies are lovingly handmade and finished with a generous amount of powdered sugar. Packaged in a delicate layer of two dozen cookies per box, these treats are sure to please!
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie - Forney
SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - Baybrook Mall

700 Baybrook Mall Dr. Suite H105, Friendswood

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie Butter$10.95
cookie butter, sweet cream cheese, strawberries and coulis, & white chocolate chip morsels
Oreo Cookies n' Cream Crêpe$10.50
oreo cookie crumbles and vanilla cream filling
More about Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - Baybrook Mall
Burger Joint - Baybrook

1350 W Bay Area Blvd, Friendswood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies 'n' Cream Shake$6.99
More about Burger Joint - Baybrook

