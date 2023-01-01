Enchiladas in Friendswood
Friendswood restaurants that serve enchiladas
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - Baybrook Mall
700 Baybrook Mall Dr. Suite H105, Friendswood
|Chicken Enchilada
|$11.50
grilled chicken, refried beans, topped with crema, queso fresco, cilantro, & chipotle sauce
Barcenas Mexican Grill - Friendswood
2200 W Bay Area Blvd, Friendswood
|3 Enchiladas De Chile Con Queso
|$15.50
Melted cheese. Topped with cheese dip
La Escondida Mexican Grill - Friendswood
400 W Parkwood Ave, Friendswood
|L Two Enchilada Platter
|$11.00
|Kids Cheese Enchiladas
|$7.99
2 Cheese enchiladas served with rice and refried beans
|Enchilada Tray (12)
|$48.00