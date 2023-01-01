Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Friendswood

Friendswood restaurants
Friendswood restaurants that serve enchiladas

SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - Baybrook Mall

700 Baybrook Mall Dr. Suite H105, Friendswood

Avg 4.6 (327 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Enchilada$11.50
grilled chicken, refried beans, topped with crema, queso fresco, cilantro, & chipotle sauce
More about Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - Baybrook Mall
Barcenas Mexican Grill - Friendswood

2200 W Bay Area Blvd, Friendswood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
3 Enchiladas De Chile Con Queso$15.50
Melted cheese. Topped with cheese dip
More about Barcenas Mexican Grill - Friendswood
BURRITOS • TACOS • GRILL • QUESADILLAS • FRENCH FRIES

La Escondida Mexican Grill - Friendswood

400 W Parkwood Ave, Friendswood

Avg 4.6 (689 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
L Two Enchilada Platter$11.00
Kids Cheese Enchiladas$7.99
2 Cheese enchiladas served with rice and refried beans
Enchilada Tray (12)$48.00
More about La Escondida Mexican Grill - Friendswood

