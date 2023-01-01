Fajitas in Friendswood
Friendswood restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Barcenas Mexican Grill - Friendswood
Barcenas Mexican Grill - Friendswood
2200 W Bay Area Blvd, Friendswood
|#15 Quesadillas Fajita
|$14.99
Chicken or beef fajita. Served with sour cream, jalapeños, & guacamole
More about La Escondida Mexican Grill - Friendswood
BURRITOS • TACOS • GRILL • QUESADILLAS • FRENCH FRIES
La Escondida Mexican Grill - Friendswood
400 W Parkwood Ave, Friendswood
|Beef Fajita Ench
|$16.00
3 Beef fajita enchiladas served with rice and refried beans
|1/2 lb Chk Fajita
|$10.00
|Beef Fajita Quesa
|$17.00