Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Friendswood

Go
Friendswood restaurants
Toast

Friendswood restaurants that serve fajitas

Consumer pic

 

Barcenas Mexican Grill - Friendswood

2200 W Bay Area Blvd, Friendswood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#15 Quesadillas Fajita$14.99
Chicken or beef fajita. Served with sour cream, jalapeños, & guacamole
More about Barcenas Mexican Grill - Friendswood
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • GRILL • QUESADILLAS • FRENCH FRIES

La Escondida Mexican Grill - Friendswood

400 W Parkwood Ave, Friendswood

Avg 4.6 (689 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Fajita Ench$16.00
3 Beef fajita enchiladas served with rice and refried beans
1/2 lb Chk Fajita$10.00
Beef Fajita Quesa$17.00
More about La Escondida Mexican Grill - Friendswood

Browse other tasty dishes in Friendswood

Enchiladas

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Tacos

Map

More near Friendswood to explore

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

League City

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Kemah

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Seabrook

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

La Porte

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Texas City

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1311 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1271 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (295 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (536 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1787 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (377 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston