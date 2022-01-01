Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Friendswood
/
Friendswood
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Friendswood restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bistro 313
313 E Edgewood, Friendswood
Avg 4.9
(40 reviews)
Sweet Potato Fry App
$9.00
More about Bistro 313
Burger Joint
1350 W Bay Area Blvd, Friendswood
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$3.99
Made to order, great with the bacon aioli dipping sauce!
More about Burger Joint
Browse other tasty dishes in Friendswood
Tacos
Cake
Chicken Tenders
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken
More near Friendswood to explore
Pearland
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Webster
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
League City
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Pasadena
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Texas City
No reviews yet
Seabrook
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
La Porte
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Kemah
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Deer Park
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Houston
Avg 4.4
(846 restaurants)
Beaumont
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
College Station
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(857 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(348 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(223 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1355 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(257 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston