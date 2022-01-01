Go
Friesian Gastro Pub

Laid back pub style atmosphere. Food is focused on American and International comfort foods.

720 Michigan St NE

Popular Items

Cast Iron Mac & Cheese | V$7.00
Cavatappi Noodles, Grilled Leeks in House-made Vegan Cheese Sauce topped w/ Breadcrumbs & Scallions
P.L.T. | V$15.00
House-made Portabello "Bacon", Charred Scallion Aioli, Heirloom Tomatoes, Local Mixed Greens, on Toasted Nantucket Sourdough | 15
Chipped Beef & Brussel Sprouts$12.00
Fried & Crispy Brussel Sprouts in a Leek Cream Sauce & Topped w/ House-made Chipped Beef
Falafel | V |$13.00
House-made Falafel, Lettuce, Tomato, & Pickled Red Onion in Grilled Nantucket Vegan Naan & Toasted Sesame Dressing, Sumac, & Parsley
Harissa Hot | GFO |$13.00
Southern-Style Fried Chicken, Harissa Hot Sauce, House Pickles & Black Pepper Aioli on Nantucket Kaiser Roll | 13
Texas Brisket Pile$17.00
Slow Smoked & Roasted Brisket, Citrusy & Tangy Texas Mop Sauce, House Pickles, & Crispy Onions on Garlic Texas Toast | 17
Potato Wedges | Veg, GF |$8.00
Twice Fried Potato Wedges, Topped w/ Basil Sugar & Served w/ Honey Aioli
Pork Belly Bites | GF$8.00
1/2 lb of Hickory Coal Roasted House-cured Pork Belly Bites w/ Honey Glaze, Pickled Jalapeno & Scallion Garnish | 9
Bag O'Chips | GF, V |$4.00
House Chips
Night Mare Spice is extremely spicy
Carbonara | V$16.00
Capellini Noodles in House-made Vegan Roasted Garlic Sauce, Shiitake "Bacon", & Fresh Herbs | 16
*Must Love Garlic
Add Grilled Chicken Thigh + 6  Add White Tiger Shrimp +8 Add Grilled Flank Steak +10
Location

720 Michigan St NE

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
