Go
Toast

Frigate's Waterfront Bar & Grill

Located in North Palm Beach, come by boat or by car to enjoy the fresh Florida-Caribbean menu here at Frigate’s Waterfront Bar & Grill.

SEAFOOD • GRILL

400 US-1 • $$

Avg 3.5 (627 reviews)

Popular Items

Macadamia Grouper Sandwich$17.00
Cheeseburger$12.00
Peel N Eat Shrimp 1/2lb$12.00
Lamb Chop$21.00
Nice Little House Salad$10.00
Chicken & Brie Sandwich$13.00
Chicken Wings$12.00
Fresh Catch of the Day$15.00
Lobster Mac & Cheese$19.00
Frigate's Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

400 US-1

North Palm Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Joshua Deli

No reviews yet

A social enterprise of The Lord's Place. Thank you for supporting our Mission to end homelessness in Palm Beach County!

The Brewhouse Gallery

No reviews yet

Local Art, Craft Beer, and good times!

Southern Kitchen

No reviews yet

Real southern comfort food! Family owned and operated for over 30 years. This hometown diner is your CHEERS kinda place where everybody knows your name... come on in and we will treat you like family!
Serving the best breakfast & lunch in a clean friendly welcoming to all atmosphere.

Al's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston