Frigate's Waterfront Bar & Grill
Located in North Palm Beach, come by boat or by car to enjoy the fresh Florida-Caribbean menu here at Frigate’s Waterfront Bar & Grill.
SEAFOOD • GRILL
400 US-1 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
400 US-1
North Palm Beach FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
