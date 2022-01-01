Frigo Foods: East Longmeadow
Come in and enjoy!
159 Shaker Road
Popular Items
Location
159 Shaker Road
East Longmeadow MA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Pizza Shoppe
Family Restaurant and Sports Lounge
Typical Sicilian Takeout
That's Amore!
the Step Sister Cafe
We are the Cafe within Brew Practitioners
Sammi's Soft Serve Ice Cream
Hard and soft ice cream shop