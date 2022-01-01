Go
Toast

Frigo Foods: East Longmeadow

Come in and enjoy!

159 Shaker Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

WR Turkey$6.50
Water Roll - Fresh Turkey with Lettuce, Tomatoes & choice of cheese
10" Classic Italian$7.50
10" Grinder - Mortadella, Genoa Salami, Sweet Copa, Deluxe Ham & Provolone Cheese
10" Tanglewood$8.50
10" Grinder - Cracked Pepper Mill Turkey & Dill Havarti with Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mustard or Russian Dressing
WR Fresh Chicken Salad$6.50
Water Roll - Fresh Chicken with Celery & Mayonnaise
WR Tanglewood$7.50
Water Roll - Cracked Pepper Mill Turkey & Dill Havarti with Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mustard or Russian Dressing
10" Turkey$7.50
10" Grinder - Fresh Turkey with Lettuce, Tomatoes & choice of cheese
10" Springfield College Chief$8.95
10" Grinder - Fried Chicken Breast with Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, BBQ Sauce and Honey Mustard
10" Chicken Parmesan$8.50
10" Grinder - Fresh Chicken Breast with Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella
10" Kickin' Chicken$8.95
10" Grinder - Fried Chicken Breast with Bacon, Cheddar or Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Banana Peppers
Mini Cannolis$1.25
See full menu

Location

159 Shaker Road

East Longmeadow MA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pizza Shoppe

No reviews yet

Family Restaurant and Sports Lounge

Typical Sicilian Takeout

No reviews yet

That's Amore!

the Step Sister Cafe

No reviews yet

We are the Cafe within Brew Practitioners

Sammi's Soft Serve Ice Cream

No reviews yet

Hard and soft ice cream shop

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston