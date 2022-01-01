Go
  Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos Azure

Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos Azure

REAL. AUTHENTIC. MEXICAN.

7280 W. Azure Dr., Ste. 150

Popular Items

Aquas Frescas
Refreshing fruit drink made with real fruit and slightly sweetened
Mini Taco$2.49
Meat, onion, cilantro
Burrito$9.99
Meat, cheese, beans, advocado, sour cream, pico de gallo.
Shrimp burrito is with rice instead of beans
Platter$12.39
Meat, beans, rice, tortillas, side salad with creamy cilantro dressing
Chips and Guacamole$4.29
House made chips and guacamole
Mini Quesadilla$3.79
Meat, cheese, advocado, sour cream, pico de gallo
Taco$4.99
Meat, cheese, beans, advocado, sour cream, pico de gallo.
Shrimp taco is with rice instead of beans.
Quesadilla$8.69
Meat, cheese, advocado, sour cream, pico de gallo
Salad$9.99
Lettuce, beans, rice, meat, advocado, tomatoes, cheese, creamy cilantro dressing
Tostada$4.59
Meat, beans, lettuce, advocado, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes
Location

7280 W. Azure Dr., Ste. 150

Las Vegas NV

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
