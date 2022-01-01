Go
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos - Desert Inn

REAL. AUTHENTIC. MEXICAN.

2490 E. Desert Inn Rd

Popular Items

Green Salsa (2oz)$0.49
Burrito Meal$14.99
Burrito, side and soda
Aquas Frescas
Refreshing fruit drink made with real fruit and slightly sweetened
Taco$4.99
Meat, cheese, beans, advocado, sour cream, pico de gallo.
Shrimp taco is with rice instead of beans.
Burrito - Bean and Cheese only$4.89
Bean and Cheese
Tostada$4.59
Meat, beans, lettuce, advocado, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes
Mini Taco$2.49
Meat, onion, cilantro
Salad$9.99
Lettuce, beans, rice, meat, advocado, tomatoes, cheese, creamy cilantro dressing
Red Salsa (2oz)$0.49
Burrito$9.99
Meat, cheese, beans, advocado, sour cream, pico de gallo.
Shrimp burrito is with rice instead of beans
Location

2490 E. Desert Inn Rd

Las Vegas NV

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
