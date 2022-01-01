Go
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos - Las Vegas BLVD

REAL. AUTHENTIC. MEXICAN

7684 South Las Vegas Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Aquas Frescas
Refreshing fruit drink made with real fruit and slightly sweetened
Burrito$9.99
Meat, cheese, beans, advocado, sour cream, pico de gallo.
Shrimp burrito is with rice instead of beans
Chscake Berry Chimi (2)$3.99
Flour tortilla filled with sweetened cream cheese and berry filling deep fried golden brown
Nachos$9.99
Meat, beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
Mexican Street Corn$3.49
Grilled corn on the cob and layered with lime, cream and chili powder
Burrito - Bean and Cheese only$4.89
Bean and Cheese
Mini Taco$2.49
Meat, onion, cilantro
Quesadilla$8.69
Meat, cheese, advocado, sour cream, pico de gallo
Rice & Frijoles$4.09
Taco$4.99
Meat, cheese, beans, advocado, sour cream, pico de gallo.
Shrimp taco is with rice instead of beans.
Location

7684 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Enterprise NV

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
