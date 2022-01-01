Go
Toast
  • /
  • Las Vegas
  • /
  • Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos Rainbow

Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos Rainbow

FRESH. AUTHENTIC. MEXICAN

4811 S. Rainbow Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mexican Street Corn$3.49
Grilled corn on the cob and layered with lime, cream and chili powder
Quesadilla$8.69
Meat, cheese, advocado, sour cream, pico de gallo
Mini Taco$2.49
Meat, onion, cilantro
Fountain Drinks
Salad$9.99
Lettuce, beans, rice, meat, advocado, tomatoes, cheese, creamy cilantro dressing
Burrito$9.99
Meat, cheese, beans, advocado, sour cream, pico de gallo.
Shrimp burrito is with rice instead of beans
Taco$4.99
Meat, cheese, beans, advocado, sour cream, pico de gallo.
Shrimp taco is with rice instead of beans.
Nachos$9.99
Meat, beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
Aquas Frescas
Refreshing fruit drink made with real fruit and slightly sweetened
See full menu

Location

4811 S. Rainbow Blvd

Las Vegas NV

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Meraki Greek Grill

No reviews yet

Authentic Greek food with a modern twist.

Cariba Charlies

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Forte European Tapas Bar & Bistro

No reviews yet

European fusion cuisine! Highlighting comfort food & tapas from Eastern to Western Europe, located in the heart of Las Vegas!

Good Morning Kitchen & Cocktail Bar

No reviews yet

It’s not just a name, it’s a lifestyle. Don’t you want to wake up enjoy a great meal, great drinks and great friends? That’s what we’re all about. A good morning leads to a good day and a good life. ⁠

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston