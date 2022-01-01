Go
Frio Grill and The Barn

The Frio - Hill Country Grill is located in Cypress, TX with locally sourced eats, Texas brews, multiple outdoor patios, full bar, and wine garden.
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

16410 Mueschke Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (2634 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Fried Pickles$9.95
Sliced dill pickles fried crispy and spicy, served with cool ranch
Pecan Bourbon Chicken$17.95
A marinated all white meat chicken breast crusted in west Texas pecans and pan seared to perfection, served over a garlic mash puree with a light bacon bourbon reduction
Stuffed Chicken Fried Chicken$19.95
A succulent chicken breast stuffed with hatch chilies and smoked gouda and fried to a golden brown, served with mashed potatoes and gravy and a side of your choice
Guadalupe Burger$14.95
A half pound burger topped with fire roasted chilies, peppered bacon, melted sharp cheddar cheese, fried egg and
a drizzle of our sweet and smoky whiskey glaze
Rockport Fish Tacos$15.95
Fresh grilled mahi mahi served in warm corn or flour tortillas topped with our fresh honey chipotle lime slaw and
drizzled with a homemade mango habanero sauce, served with green chili rice and black beans
Buffalo Chicken Melt$11.95
Crispy chicken with buffalo sauce, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch
Beef Tip Quesadilla$13.95
Seared beef tips, Mexican cheese blend in a large flour tortilla, served with pico de gallo, green chili rice and black beans
Chicken Fried Steak$19.95
Hand pressed seasoned steak, served with mashed potatoes and gravy and a side of your choice
Frio Burger$10.95
A half pound burger seasoned to perfection and served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion (add cheese or bacon for $1 each)
Frio Pretzel$9.95
A huge Bavarian style pretzel, buttered and seasoned, served with beer cheese and ground mustard
Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

16410 Mueschke Rd

Cypress TX

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
