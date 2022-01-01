Frio Grill and The Barn

Aloha Poke Co.

Aloha! It's pronounced /poh-kay/ and it's a Hawaiian staple dish of cubed, seasoned & marinated fish.

At Aloha Poke Company we've created a customizable healthy, fast food meal option. Served over various bases (White & Brown rice or Salad), we provide unlimited choices of toppings (Cucumber, Seaweed, Avocado, Tobiko & more) and delicious sauces.

It's sushi in a bowl with bigger pieces of each ingredient!

