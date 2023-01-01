FRIO Rolled Ice Cream - 10154 Carlin Dr
Closed today
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
10154 Carlin Drive, Covington GA 30014
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Amici - Covington (C) - 1116 College Avenue
No Reviews
1116 College Avenue Covington, GA 30014
View restaurant
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Covington, GA
No Reviews
9144 Highway 278 NE Covington, GA 30014
View restaurant
The Depot sports bar and grill - 4122 Emory St NW
No Reviews
4122 Emory St NW Covington, GA 30014
View restaurant
Penalties Sports Bar & Grill - Covington
No Reviews
10205 Access Road, Suite A Covington, GA 30014
View restaurant