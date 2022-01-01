Go
The Frisco Barroom

The Frisco Barroom is an American Corner tavern and gathering space located in a preserved historic corner building that once served as the general store to the Old Orchard Station on the Frisco line in Webster Groves, (St. Louis) MO.
The menu is considered Rustic American and is inspired by the familiar midwestern dishes of kitchens from Missouri to Michigan that have influenced our family and generations of seasonally migrating Midwesterners. The menu is largely made from scratch with in-house fresh baked breads and roasted meats.
Our goal is to bring timeless décor, honest and familiar food and a friendly and caring service experience to our guests that leaves you satisfied and brings you back again.

Popular Items

Arugula Harvest Salad$15.00
Arugula, dried cherries, candied pecans, red onion, shaved fennel, tossed in balsamic dressing and topped with fried goat cheese ball.
Smoked Turkey Club$14.00
House-smoked turkey breast, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, toasted house-made honey white bread
Double Burger$14.00
Two 1/4 lb patties smash burger, ground fresh in-house.
Cobb Salad$15.00
Romaine & green leaf lettuce, hard boiled egg, bacon, tomato, cucumber, avocado, red onion, cheddar, buttermilk dressing
Pretzel with Beer Cheese$9.00
Cauliflower$11.00
Buffalo roasted, tempura fried. Served with buttermilk dressing & buffalo sauce
Reuben$16.00
House-cured corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island, Swiss cheese, grilled rye
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Marinated & grilled chicken breast on a bun. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, cheese and/or buffalo style on request
French Dip$16.00
Herb-rubbed, roasted top round of beef, toasted house-made baguette, au jus Horseradish cream and/or Swiss on request.
Single Burger$11.00
1/4 lb smash burger, ground fresh in-house.
Location

8110 Big Bend Boulevard

St. Louis MO

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:00 pm
