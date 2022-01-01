Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in Frisco

Go
Frisco restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Frisco
  • /
  • Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Frisco restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Ollie's Pub & Grub image

GRILL

Ollie's Pub & Grub

620 Main Street, Frisco

Avg 4 (336 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
JALAPENO SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP$11.95
More about Ollie's Pub & Grub
Restaurant banner

 

High Rockies Whiskey and Wine Bar

260 TEN MILE CIRCLE, COPPER MOUNTAIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach And Artichoke Dip$16.00
More about High Rockies Whiskey and Wine Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Frisco

Quesadillas

Chicken Salad

Chicken Wraps

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Map

More near Frisco to explore

Aspen

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Silverthorne

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Vail

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Idaho Springs

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1302 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston