Frisco restaurants you'll love

Crest Bistro
6100 state highway 121, frisco
|Popular items
|Ebb burger
|$10.25
|Steak Quesadilla
|$7.50
|"Crest"sant Egg Sandwich
|$6.50
SANDWICHES • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Saigon Box
6363 Dallas Parkway, Frisco
|Popular items
|Rice Box
|$10.49
Broken white rice or fried rice, choice of protein(s), pickled veggies, cucumber, tomatoes, green onions, onion crisps and a side of fish sauce
|Noodle Box
|$10.49
Rice vermicelli noodles, choice of protein(s), chopped greens, pickled veggies, cucumber, green onions, chopped peanuts, onion crisps and a side of fish sauce
|Rice Box Special
|$12.89
Broken rice with choice of protein, pork & egg quiche and an eggroll served with cucumbers, tomato, green and fried onions, pickled veggies and fish sauce.
La Finca Coffee and Bakery
7511 Main St #150, Frisco
|Popular items
|EGG BURRITO
|$3.50
|Turkey & Bacon Sandwich
|$13.00
|BLUEBERRY MUFFIN
|$3.50
PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Zalat Pizza
4275 Legacy Drive Suite 400, Frisco
|Popular items
|14" Pepperoni Masterclass
|$15.99
Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.
|SriRANCHa™
|$0.75
Sriracha + ranch = housemade SriRANCHa™!
|14" Cheese
|$12.49
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese.
Green Gator
5566 Main St #110, Frisco
|Popular items
|Blackened Redfish
|$22.00
Crawfish Cream Sauce, Dirty Rice & Grilled Asparagus
|New Orleans Style Fried Plates
|$14.00
Choice of One, 2 ($17), 3 ($19), or 4 ($23)
|Pasta Monica
|$16.50
Shrimp, Crawfish or Chicken (combo $23) w/ Spicy Cream Sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Haystack Burgers
6705 Main St, Frisco
|Popular items
|Down on the Farm
|$9.33
Juicy perfectly seasoned 1/2 pound patty. Topped with:
Cheddar cheese, Mayonnaise, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions.
|Haystack Burger
|$11.43
Juicy perfectly seasoned 1/2 pound patty. Topped with: Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Crispy fried haystack onions, House made BBQ, lettuce, tomato, pickles.
|Avocado Ranch Burger
|$11.49
Juicy perfectly seasoned 1/2 pound patty. Topped with: House-made Avocado Ranch dressing, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Sliced Avocado & Lettuce.
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
9828 Dallas Parkway, Frisco
|Popular items
|Brisket
Lean brisket is seasoned with our Rudy's Rub and smoked slow overnight. Lean has little to no fat.
|Whole Jalapeño Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork with spices and jalapeños added to it. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
|Online Group Meal - 10 Person Minimum
10 PERSON MINIMUM @ $13.50/person. Group Meals include a choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, sliced pickles, onions, jalapeños, Rudy's "sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, tablecloth, and serving utensils. Deluxe Meats and desserts available for extra charge.
ChidoTaco Lounge
6959 Lebanon Rd STE 123, Frisco
|Popular items
|Queso Gringo
|$8.00
Queso Blanco, Roasted Bell Pepper, Poblano, Chipotle
|Fish Taco
|$7.00
Fresh fried Cod(optional seared), Slaw, Ranch Crema, Pico, Flour Tortilla
|Jerk Chicken Taco (spicy)
|$6.00
Marinated Chicken Thigh, Slaw, Pineapple Pico, Jerk Salsa, Flour Tortilla
WOW Donuts & Drips - Frisco
8811 Teel Pkwy STE 160, Frisco
|Popular items
|Chocolate Sprinkles Donut
|$2.95
|Mango Mochi Single
|$2.50
|Oreo Single
|$3.95
Dillas Quesadillas
3930 Preston Rd #140, Frisco
|Popular items
|R Hot Hatch
|$6.99
Chicken, Ground Beef, or Steak, Hatch Green Chile Peppers, Bacon, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
|R Lone Star
|$6.99
Smoked Brisket, Fresh Red Onion, Cilantro, Aunstin's Own BBQ Sauce, and Jalapeno Ranch Dipping Sauce
|Gorilla Fries
|$4.49
A bed of our seasoned french fries topped with Hatch Queso. Get creative and add toppings or dipping sauces to take it to the next level! (Takeout packaged separately)
Nerdvana
5757 Main St Suite 112, Frisco
|Popular items
|BDK Burger Development Kit
|$11.00
Choice of Fresh prime beef*, grilled chicken breast, fried chicken breast or black bean veggie patty. Served with beer battered french fries. Lettuce, tomato, pickle and red onion on the side.
|7th Level Banana Pudding
|$8.00
Creamy banana pudding topped with banana brulee, rimmed with vanilla cookies and garnished with a mini waffle cone.
|Chicken Bites
|$8.00
Bites of fried crispy chicken breast pieces with our house habanero or classic BBQ sauce.
The Common Table
6740 Winning Drive, Frisco
|Popular items
|Thai Chili Glazed Salmon
|$19.00
|Blackened Redfish
|$20.00
|B.Y.O. Burger
|$15.00
UP Inspired Kitchen
5285 Dallas Parkway, Frisco
|Popular items
|Buddha Bowl
|$9.00
"Fried" quinoa with peas & carrots, roasted broccoli & sesame-lime vinaigrette
|Sammie
|$10.50
Scrambled pasture-raised egg, choice of protein, cheddar cheese, sriracha aioli served on brioche bun. Served with Mixed Green Salad
|UP Burrito
|$11.00
Choice of protein, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, avocado smash, salsa verde with whole wheat wrap. Served with Mixed Green Salad
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Frisco
2809 Preston Rd #1200, Frisco
|Popular items
|Sangria Rita
|$8.00
Frozen margarita swirled with our signature housemade sangria.
*Must be 21 + to order margaritas.
To purchase alcoholic beverages, food must be purchased with.*
|Fajitas
|$17.50
Your choice of protien on top of grilled onions and peppers; served with Mexican rice, charro beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and housemade tortillas.
|Tortilla Soup
|$5.50
Homemade vegetable broth with shredded chicken, vegetable medley, topped with Monterey cheese, avocado and tortilla strips.
PurePoke
6750 Gaylord Parkway, Frisco
|Popular items
|Chicken & Pork Dumplings
|$5.95
5 pcs: chicken & lean pork, cabbage, spring onions, baked crisp with avocado oil. Served with citrus ponzu & pickled onion.
|Mini Tuna Tower Bowl
|$9.75
small 16 oz. bowl: spicy tuna, crab meat, avocado, masago, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo
|Street Edamame
|$5.50
roasted organic edamames, chile salt, limón, 100% addictive we guarantee it!
FRENCH FRIES
Pietro's Bakery & Cafe
11625 Custer Rd , Suite 100, Frisco
|Popular items
|Beef Lasagna
|$12.95
|Baked Rigatoni
|$11.95
|Chicken Piccata
|$15.95
The Glen - Restaurant & Bar
Winning Drive, Frisco
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ascension Coffee
3625 The Star Blvd, Frisco
The Nest Cafe
7777 Warren Pkwy,Ste 325, Frisco
GOATs Arena Sports Bar
1710 FM423 Suite 1100, Frisco
Merkado Frisco
8320 Hwy 121, Frisco
Chicago Avenue Hot Dogs
15922 Eldorado Parkway #700, Frisco
Tricky Fish
6775 Cowboys Way Ste 1305, Frisco
Ellen's Frisco
1339 Legacy Dr., Frisco
Ellen's Expansion
1279 Legacy Dr Suite 100, Frisco
Cornerstone Hospitality
7511 Main St., Frisco