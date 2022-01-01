Frisco breakfast spots you'll love

Frisco restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Frisco

The Common Table image

 

The Common Table

6740 Winning Drive, Frisco

Avg 4.1 (937 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Naked Wings$14.00
Chicken Fried Ribeye$20.00
Elotes$6.00
More about The Common Table
UP Inspired Kitchen image

 

UP Inspired Kitchen

5285 Dallas Parkway, Frisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sammie$10.50
Scrambled pasture-raised egg, choice of protein, cheddar cheese, sriracha aioli served on brioche bun. Served with Mixed Green Salad
Avocado Toast$9.50
Sliced avocado, radish, fresno chile, sea salt, lemon & microgreens on sourdough
UP Burrito$11.00
Choice of protein, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, avocado smash, salsa verde with whole wheat wrap. Served with Mixed Green Salad
More about UP Inspired Kitchen
Aussie Grind image

 

Aussie Grind

3930 Preston Rd, Suite 120, Frisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Aussie Grind
Ascension Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ascension Coffee

3625 The Star Blvd, Frisco

Avg 4.6 (409 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Ascension Coffee

