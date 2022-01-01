Frisco cafés you'll love

Go
Frisco restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Frisco

Saigon Box image

SANDWICHES • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Saigon Box

6363 Dallas Parkway, Frisco

Avg 4.6 (397 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rice Box$10.49
Broken white rice or fried rice, choice of protein(s), pickled veggies, cucumber, tomatoes, green onions, onion crisps and a side of fish sauce
Noodle Box$10.49
Rice vermicelli noodles, choice of protein(s), chopped greens, pickled veggies, cucumber, green onions, chopped peanuts, onion crisps and a side of fish sauce
Rice Box Special$12.89
Broken rice with choice of protein, pork & egg quiche and an eggroll served with cucumbers, tomato, green and fried onions, pickled veggies and fish sauce.
More about Saigon Box
La Finca Coffee and Bakery image

 

La Finca Coffee and Bakery

7511 Main St #150, Frisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
POTATO BURRITO$4.50
Chilaquiles$11.50
PAPA A LA MEXICANA BURRITO$4.50
More about La Finca Coffee and Bakery
UP Inspired Kitchen image

 

UP Inspired Kitchen

5285 Dallas Parkway, Frisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sammie$10.50
Scrambled pasture-raised egg, choice of protein, cheddar cheese, sriracha aioli served on brioche bun. Served with Mixed Green Salad
Avocado Toast$9.50
Sliced avocado, radish, fresno chile, sea salt, lemon & microgreens on sourdough
UP Burrito$11.00
Choice of protein, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, avocado smash, salsa verde with whole wheat wrap. Served with Mixed Green Salad
More about UP Inspired Kitchen
Pietro's Bakery & Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Pietro's Bakery & Cafe

11625 Custer Rd , Suite 100, Frisco

Avg 4.6 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spaghetti Bolognese$13.95
Baked Rigatoni$11.95
Fettucine Alfredo$12.95
More about Pietro's Bakery & Cafe
Aussie Grind image

 

Aussie Grind

3930 Preston Rd, Suite 120, Frisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Aussie Grind
0207 - TX-Frisco image

 

0207 - TX-Frisco

9292 Warren Pkwy., Ste. 300, Friso

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0207 - TX-Frisco
Ascension Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ascension Coffee

3625 The Star Blvd, Frisco

Avg 4.6 (409 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Ascension Coffee

Map

Map

