Frisco cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Frisco
More about Saigon Box
SANDWICHES • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Saigon Box
6363 Dallas Parkway, Frisco
|Popular items
|Rice Box
|$10.49
Broken white rice or fried rice, choice of protein(s), pickled veggies, cucumber, tomatoes, green onions, onion crisps and a side of fish sauce
|Noodle Box
|$10.49
Rice vermicelli noodles, choice of protein(s), chopped greens, pickled veggies, cucumber, green onions, chopped peanuts, onion crisps and a side of fish sauce
|Rice Box Special
|$12.89
Broken rice with choice of protein, pork & egg quiche and an eggroll served with cucumbers, tomato, green and fried onions, pickled veggies and fish sauce.
More about La Finca Coffee and Bakery
La Finca Coffee and Bakery
7511 Main St #150, Frisco
|Popular items
|POTATO BURRITO
|$4.50
|Chilaquiles
|$11.50
|PAPA A LA MEXICANA BURRITO
|$4.50
More about UP Inspired Kitchen
UP Inspired Kitchen
5285 Dallas Parkway, Frisco
|Popular items
|Sammie
|$10.50
Scrambled pasture-raised egg, choice of protein, cheddar cheese, sriracha aioli served on brioche bun. Served with Mixed Green Salad
|Avocado Toast
|$9.50
Sliced avocado, radish, fresno chile, sea salt, lemon & microgreens on sourdough
|UP Burrito
|$11.00
Choice of protein, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, avocado smash, salsa verde with whole wheat wrap. Served with Mixed Green Salad
More about Pietro's Bakery & Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
Pietro's Bakery & Cafe
11625 Custer Rd , Suite 100, Frisco
|Popular items
|Spaghetti Bolognese
|$13.95
|Baked Rigatoni
|$11.95
|Fettucine Alfredo
|$12.95
More about Ascension Coffee
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ascension Coffee
3625 The Star Blvd, Frisco