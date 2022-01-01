Frisco salad spots you'll love

Must-try salad spots in Frisco

Haystack Burgers image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Haystack Burgers

6705 Main St, Frisco

Avg 4 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Haystack Burger$11.43
Juicy perfectly seasoned 1/2 pound patty. Topped with: Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Crispy fried haystack onions, House made BBQ, lettuce, tomato, pickles.
Down on the Farm$9.33
Juicy perfectly seasoned 1/2 pound patty. Topped with:
Cheddar cheese, Mayonnaise, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions.
Avocado Ranch Burger$11.49
Juicy perfectly seasoned 1/2 pound patty. Topped with: House-made Avocado Ranch dressing, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Sliced Avocado & Lettuce.
More about Haystack Burgers
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Frisco image

 

EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Frisco

2809 Preston Rd #1200, Frisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fajitas$17.50
Your choice of protien on top of grilled onions and peppers; served with Mexican rice, charro beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and housemade tortillas.
Sangria Rita$8.00
Frozen margarita swirled with our signature housemade sangria.
*Must be 21 + to order margaritas.
To purchase alcoholic beverages, food must be purchased with.*
Quesadillas$11.50
Your choice of protien served on housemade flour tortillas with side of sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
More about EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Frisco
PurePoke image

 

PurePoke

6750 Gaylord Parkway, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken & Pork Dumplings$5.95
5 pcs: chicken & lean pork, cabbage, spring onions, baked crisp with avocado oil. Served with citrus ponzu & pickled onion.
Street Edamame$5.50
roasted organic edamames, chile salt, limón, 100% addictive we guarantee it!
Mini Tuna Tower Bowl$9.75
small 16 oz. bowl: spicy tuna, crab meat, avocado, masago, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo
More about PurePoke

