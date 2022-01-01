Frisco salad spots you'll love
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Haystack Burgers
6705 Main St, Frisco
|Popular items
|Haystack Burger
|$11.43
Juicy perfectly seasoned 1/2 pound patty. Topped with: Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Crispy fried haystack onions, House made BBQ, lettuce, tomato, pickles.
|Down on the Farm
|$9.33
Juicy perfectly seasoned 1/2 pound patty. Topped with:
Cheddar cheese, Mayonnaise, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions.
|Avocado Ranch Burger
|$11.49
Juicy perfectly seasoned 1/2 pound patty. Topped with: House-made Avocado Ranch dressing, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Sliced Avocado & Lettuce.
More about EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Frisco
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Frisco
2809 Preston Rd #1200, Frisco
|Popular items
|Fajitas
|$17.50
Your choice of protien on top of grilled onions and peppers; served with Mexican rice, charro beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and housemade tortillas.
|Sangria Rita
|$8.00
Frozen margarita swirled with our signature housemade sangria.
*Must be 21 + to order margaritas.
To purchase alcoholic beverages, food must be purchased with.*
|Quesadillas
|$11.50
Your choice of protien served on housemade flour tortillas with side of sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
More about PurePoke
PurePoke
6750 Gaylord Parkway, Frisco
|Popular items
|Chicken & Pork Dumplings
|$5.95
5 pcs: chicken & lean pork, cabbage, spring onions, baked crisp with avocado oil. Served with citrus ponzu & pickled onion.
|Street Edamame
|$5.50
roasted organic edamames, chile salt, limón, 100% addictive we guarantee it!
|Mini Tuna Tower Bowl
|$9.75
small 16 oz. bowl: spicy tuna, crab meat, avocado, masago, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo