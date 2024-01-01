Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Aloo tikkis in Frisco

Frisco restaurants
Frisco restaurants that serve aloo tikkis

Desi Chowrastha - Little Elm

1971 Farm to Market Road 423, Frisco

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Aloo Tikki Chat$6.99
More about Desi Chowrastha - Little Elm
Desi Chowrastha - Frisco

15851 Rolater Road, Frisco

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Aloo Tikki Chat(12pm-11:45pm)$6.99
More about Desi Chowrastha - Frisco

