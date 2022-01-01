Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bread pudding in
Frisco
/
Frisco
/
Bread Pudding
Frisco restaurants that serve bread pudding
Green Gator
5566 Main St #110, Frisco
No reviews yet
Monster Bread Pudding
$8.00
Whiskey Sauce
More about Green Gator
Chido Taco Lounge
6959 Lebanon Rd STE 123, Frisco
No reviews yet
Tres Leches Bread Pudding
$8.00
Bread Pudding with Croissants in a custard, baked to golden brown. Cinnamonsugar Dust, Mexican Vanilla Ice Cream
More about Chido Taco Lounge
Browse other tasty dishes in Frisco
Philly Cheesesteaks
Turkey Bacon
Chai Lattes
Ravioli
French Fries
Chicken Tenders
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Nuggets
More near Frisco to explore
Plano
Avg 4.1
(103 restaurants)
Allen
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Mckinney
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Lewisville
Avg 4.7
(23 restaurants)
Carrollton
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
The Colony
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Addison
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Little Elm
Avg 3.7
(8 restaurants)
Prosper
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(456 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Wichita Falls
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(536 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(64 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(325 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(821 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(675 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston